Barclays Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.
PVH Stock Performance
NYSE:PVH opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.
About PVH
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.
