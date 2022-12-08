Bank of Montreal Can Sells 371 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in nVent Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

