Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $680,000 Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

