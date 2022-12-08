Bank of Montreal Can Has $687,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

