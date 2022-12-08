APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of APA worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in APA by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 290,153.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 142,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in APA by 224.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.