Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,477,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 341,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

