Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $231.33 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

