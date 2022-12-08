ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,066,000 after buying an additional 498,832 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $9,524,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $8,752,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

