51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.