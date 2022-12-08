51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE COE opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
51Talk Online Education Group’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
