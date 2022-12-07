Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $99,684.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $65.16.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZG. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

