Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Viant Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

DSP stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

About Viant Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Viant Technology by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

See Also

