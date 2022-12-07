Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Viant Technology Stock Down 7.7 %
DSP stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viant Technology (DSP)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.