Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

