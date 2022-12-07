Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

