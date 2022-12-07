The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

