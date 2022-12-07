The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Ericka T. Leslie Sells 215 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $362.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.46 and a 200-day moving average of $327.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

