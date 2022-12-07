Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) & ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Financial Survey

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services 10.26% 11.67% 7.52% ProPetro -2.65% 7.36% 5.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and ProPetro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $694.68 million 0.00 $106.60 million N/A N/A ProPetro $874.51 million 1.29 -$54.19 million ($0.31) -31.74

Analyst Recommendations

Superior Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPetro.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and ProPetro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPetro 1 1 3 0 2.40

ProPetro has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 63.87%. Given ProPetro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ProPetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Superior Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. As of December 31, 2021, its fleet comprised 12 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,423,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.