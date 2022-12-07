Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 75,240 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,220 call options.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of 0.63 and a fifty-two week high of 3.53.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after buying an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 286,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Meta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

