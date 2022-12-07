Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 75,240 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,220 call options.
Meta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Meta Materials has a fifty-two week low of 0.63 and a fifty-two week high of 3.53.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Materials
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after buying an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 286,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Meta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.