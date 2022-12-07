Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 37,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 29,456 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,424,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

