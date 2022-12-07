Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 40.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
