Rose Mckinney-James Sells 2,870 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rose Mckinney-James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.