Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter.

Root Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Root has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. Research analysts forecast that Root will post -20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

