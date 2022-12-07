Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$62.52 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$31.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

