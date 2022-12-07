RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 5,936 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

