RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 5,936 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMI stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Further Reading
