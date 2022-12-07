RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley Sells 5,936 Shares

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,936 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $103,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.