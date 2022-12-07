Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $288,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

