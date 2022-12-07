R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00.

Shares of PDCE opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

