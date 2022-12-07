Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,147,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Qualys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 1,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

