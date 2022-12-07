Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSTG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

