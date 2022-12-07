Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.