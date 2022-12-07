Patricia Gallup Sells 2,100 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,618,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

