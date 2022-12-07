NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

NVR Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,600.00 on Wednesday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4,238.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

