Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director John P. Connors, Jr. Sells 6,324 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 0.2 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $754.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

