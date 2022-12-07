Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,325 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $58,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

