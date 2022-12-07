Northern Trust Corp Purchases 117,206 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.88% of Grand Canyon Education worth $56,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Grand Canyon Education Profile

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.