Northern Trust Corp Has $55.62 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,959 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Five Below worth $55,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIVE opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,885. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

