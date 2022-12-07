Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FMC Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.