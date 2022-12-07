NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 318,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,485. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

