Natixis Sells 12,009 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Natixis cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Upstart were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Upstart by 327.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 58.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $231,780. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

UPST stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $199.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

