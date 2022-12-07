Natixis Sells 12,009 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Natixis cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Upstart were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Upstart by 327.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 58.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $231,780. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
UPST stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $199.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
