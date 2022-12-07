Natixis Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

