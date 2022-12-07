Natixis Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 489,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $23,652,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.