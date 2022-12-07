Natixis Makes New $626,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Natixis purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

