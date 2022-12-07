Natixis Has $621,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in V.F. were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

