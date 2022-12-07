Natixis Has $585,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after buying an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,189,000 after buying an additional 183,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,305.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 151,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

AVY stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.