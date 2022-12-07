Natixis Has $548,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FOX

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

