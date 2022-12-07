Natixis Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Natixis decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380,678 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 54,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

