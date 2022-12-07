Natixis Buys Shares of 25,279 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 84.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 480,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.