Natixis Acquires 2,002 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

NYSE TAP opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

