Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Natera were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 329,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.