Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 7,500 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,565,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,469,426.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,422.13.

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $486.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGICA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

