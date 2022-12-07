Moderna Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 74,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,593 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.33. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $321.30.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $742,031,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,377 shares of company stock worth $76,213,863. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

