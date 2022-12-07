Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.51).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.66. The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 624.71. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.38).

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

